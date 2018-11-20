Hurns could rejoin the starting lineup Thursday if Michael Gallup (personal) isn't in the lineup.

Hurns' role in the Dallas offense has been dwindling since the acquisition of Amari Cooper, and he saw a season-low eight snaps and zero targets in Sunday's win over Atlanta. A death in Gallup's family could require the rookie to be away from the team for the Thanksgiving day game against Washington, however, opening the door for Hurns to start. He's only topped 40 yards in a game once this year, however, so even in an expanded role he'd be a very risky fantasy option.

