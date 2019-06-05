Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Running routes, skipping OTAs
Hurns (ankle) ran routes Tuesday, but he has yet to participate in OTAs, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Hurns suffered a gruesome ankle dislocation in the team's playoff win over the Seahawks in January, which has prevented him from taking part in a full offseason. Still, he has ample time remaining ahead of the preseason to graduate to full participation.
