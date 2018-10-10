Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Scores first Cowboys touchdown
Hurns was targeted three times during Sunday's 19-16 loss to Houston and came away with a three-yard touchdown.
Hurns slipped into the back of the end zone early in the third quarter, coming open off of play action to put Dallas up 13-10. It was Hurns' only catch of the game, the third time this season he was held to a single reception. Owner Jerry Jones has made Dallas' lack of a top target well known. Hurns is probably the most capable Cowboy to fill that role, but there have been little signs of that so far. The odds are slim that he becomes that level of receiver against the Jaguars' top-5 pass defense on Sunday.
