Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Scores in Monday loss
Hurns was targeted once during Monday's 28-14 loss to Tennessee, recording a 23-yard touchdown catch.
Hurns tied the game at 14 in the closing seconds of the first half, slipping behind the defense and sauntering in for the 23-yard score. It was his only target following a season-high six targets in Week 7. It's hard to read too much into one game, but in one outing with Amari Cooper leading the receiving corps, Hurns was deemphasized while Cole Beasley and rookie Michael Gallup were largely able to maintain their targets. There is more to be seen, but Hurns is not a reliable option right now -- even with a weak Philadelphia pass defense up Sunday.
