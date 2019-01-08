The Cowboys officially placed Hurns (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Calvin Watkins of The Athletic reports.

Hurns' move to IR was fully anticipated after he suffered a dislocated left ankle in Saturday's wild-card win over the Seahawks that required emergency surgery. The Cowboys are optimistic that Hurns will be ready to resume football activities in August, but if the veteran is at less than full health for training camp, he could become a candidate for release. Dallas elevated Lance Lenoir from their practice squad to fill Hurns' spot on the roster ahead of this weekend's divisional-round showdown with the Rams.

