Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Signing with Dallas

Hurns is signing a two-year contract with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Released by the Jaguars earlier in the week, Hurns didn't take long to find a new team. He caught only 74 passes for 961 yards and five touchdowns in 21 games the past two seasons, but he did at least rebound from an efficiency standpoint in 2017, hauling in 39 of 56 targets (69.7 percent) for 484 yards (8.6 YPT) and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old joins a Dallas wideout group that already includes Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and recent signing Deonte Thompson. All three incumbents are coming off down seasons, but only Beasley, a slot specialist, can be released without a dead cap charge above $7 million, per OverTheCap. Hurns mostly played outside during his productive 2014 and 2015 campaigns, but he also looked comfortable as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver last year.