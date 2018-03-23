Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Signing with Dallas
Hurns is signing a two-year contract with the Cowboys, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Released by the Jaguars earlier in the week, Hurns didn't take long to find a new team. He caught only 74 passes for 961 yards and five touchdowns in 21 games the past two seasons, but he did at least rebound from an efficiency standpoint in 2017, hauling in 39 of 56 targets (69.7 percent) for 484 yards (8.6 YPT) and two touchdowns. The 26-year-old joins a Dallas wideout group that already includes Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams, Cole Beasley and recent signing Deonte Thompson. All three incumbents are coming off down seasons, but only Beasley, a slot specialist, can be released without a dead cap charge above $7 million, per OverTheCap. Hurns mostly played outside during his productive 2014 and 2015 campaigns, but he also looked comfortable as the Jaguars' primary slot receiver last year.
More News
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...
-
How will Lewis and Henry fit?
We were all excited about Derrick Henry's breakout when the Titans cut DeMarco Murray. Does...
-
Graham's value in Green Bay
Is Jimmy Graham back as one of Fantasy's best tight ends? Dave Richard lays out what to expect...