Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Still wanted in Dallas
Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said he expects Hurns (ankle) to stay with the team for 2019, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Signed to a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason, Hurns fell to No. 4 on the depth chart by November and then suffered an ankle dislocation in the first round of the playoffs. He had surgery the same day he suffered his injury, with the expectation of a return to football activities by August. Hurns would make sense as a slot replacement for impending free agent Cole Beasley, but it won't come as any surprise if Dallas ends up releasing the 27-year-old -- a move that would free up $5 million in 2019 cap space (per overthecap.com). The team seems happy to move forward with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup as the starters outside.
