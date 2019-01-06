Hurns exited Saturday's wild-card game against the Seahawks after suffering an apparent left ankle injury, Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hurns had his left foot pinned underneath a defender after making a catch in the first quarter, which resulted in his foot pointing in the wrong direction. The 27-year-old was loaded onto a stretcher and carted off the field with an apparent air cast on his left leg and most certainly will not return to Saturday's game.