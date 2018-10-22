Cowboys' Allen Hurns: Tallies season high in receiving yardage
Hurns caught five of six targets for 74 yards during Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Redskins.
Hurns finished second on the team in targets, catches and yardage in what was a nice bounce-back performance after he was shut out last week. He came into the game with just 84 receiving yards through the first six weeks, so this comfortable season high indicates that he could be working his way into the offensive gameplan. Hurns will enjoy a bye next week before taking on the Titans in Week 9.
