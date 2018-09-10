Hurns caught one of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.

The entire Cowboys passing game struggled thanks to inconsistent play by both Dak Prescott and the offensive line, resulting in a quiet first game for Hurns in a Dallas uniform. He still saw more targets than either Terrance Williams or rookie Michael Gallup, however, and Hurns' chemistry with Prescott can only grow from here.

