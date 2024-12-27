Oruwariye (foot) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Oruwariye downgraded from limited participation Thursday to a DNP at Friday's practice, so it's no surprise he won't suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup. The Cowboys' defense will now be without two of their top three corners, Oruwariye and Trevon Diggs (knee), in Week 17. C.J. Goodwin and Andrew Booth are likely to see increased work with Dallas' first-team secondary in Oruwariye's stead.