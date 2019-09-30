Cowboys' Amari Cooper: 48 yards in defeat
Cooper caught five of eight targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 12-10 loss to the Saints.
Cooper was hampered by an ankle injury earlier this week, but the star wideout was cleared for action. The 25-year-old's rather pedestrian numbers can be attributed to a tough matchup with shutdown corner Marshon Lattimore. The Saints tend to run man coverage more often than not, so Cooper had to deal with Lattimore glued to him on routes for the majority of the contest. Things won't get much easier for Cooper next week when the Cowboys take on a Packers defense that excels against the pass (ranked third with 188.0 passing yards allowed per game).
