Cooper (concussion) wasn't listed on the initial Week 9 injury report the Cowboys released Thursday, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper sustained a concussion in his most recent game Oct. 14, which proved to be his last appearance with the Raiders before he was traded to Dallas a little over a week later. Back-to-back bye weeks with his old and new teams have given Cooper some extra time to clear the NFL's concussion protocol, so it's not surprising that he avoided the injury report entirely when the Cowboys reconvened for practice Thursday. As Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram relayed Tuesday, the Cowboys are already listing Cooper as a starter in their game notes for the Week 9 matchup with the Titans, so expect the wideout to handle a sizable snap count right away as he makes his Dallas debut on Monday Night Football.

