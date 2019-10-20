Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Active for Week 7
Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cooper played three offensive snaps before an early exit in last Sunday's defeat to the Jets due to what was termed a thigh bruise. His ensuing practice reps were restricted by ankle and quadriceps injuries, resulting in just one limited showing Friday. After that session, there was a belief that Cooper would suit up this weekend, which has come to fruition. Cooper and Michael Gallup will serve as the Cowboys' top two wide receivers ahead of Randall Cobb, who also is available after sitting out Week 6 with a back issue.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Suits up, leads team in receiving•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Should play Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Questionable, but aiming to play•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expects to play•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected to practice Friday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Unsure about Week 7 status•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...