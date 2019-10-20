Play

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Active Week 7

Cooper (quadriceps/ankle) is active for Sunday's game versus the Eagles, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper played three offensive snaps before an early exit in last Sunday's defeat to the Jets due to what was termed a thigh bruise. His ensuing practice reps were restricted by ankle and quadriceps injuries, resulting in just one limited showing Friday. After that session, there was a belief that Cooper would suit up this weekend, which has come to fruition. Cooper and Michael Gallup will serve as the Cowboys' top two wide receivers ahead of Randall Cobb, who also is available after sitting out Week 6 with a back issue.

