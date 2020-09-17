Cooper was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice due to a foot injury, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.
Considering the Cowboys didn't list Cooper on their initial Week 2 injury report that was released Wednesday, his foot issue may have cropped up during Thursday's session. Whatever the case, Cooper's health suddenly bears close attention heading into Sunday's game against the Falcons. The Cowboys will determine whether Cooper will carry a designation into the weekend based on what he's able to do at Friday's practice.
