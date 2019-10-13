Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Aggravates quad injury Sunday
Cooper is questionable to return to Sunday's road game versus the Jets due to a quadriceps injury, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Cooper was a spectator near the end of the Cowboys' second possession of the contest, standing on the sideline with his helmet off. He was a limited practice participant this week due to ankle and quad issues, the latter of which has reared its head. If he's unable to retake the field, Cooper will end the day with one catch (on two targets) for three yards. Additionally, with Randall Cobb (back) and Devin Smith (coach's decision) inactive, the wide receiver group includes just Michael Gallup, Tavon Austin, Cedrick Wilson and Ventell Bryant.
