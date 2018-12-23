Cooper brought in four of five targets for 20 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Cooper was neutralized by a normally vulnerable Buccaneers secondary, and with 11 yards coming on one reception, his other three went for just nine yards. After a red-hot start to this Cowboys tenure, Cooper has just 52 yards on eight receptions over the last two games. However, his presence on the field has undoubtedly helped open up the Dallas offense even in games when his final line isn't impressive from a fantasy standpoint. With Dallas now having clinched the NFC East, it remains to be seen how much action Cooper will see in Week 17 versus the Giants.