Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Available Week 10

Cooper (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Vikings, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.

Despite logging an LP/DNP/LP practice regimen this week, Cooper will withstand his bruised left knee and slot into his usual spot in the starting lineup. He has a somewhat favorable matchup on tap versus a Minnesota defense that has given up 158.2 receiving yards per game and 12 touchdowns to wideouts in nine contests this season.