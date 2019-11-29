Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Avoids structural damage

Cooper did not suffer any structural damage to his left knee, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper injured his knee during the fourth quarter of Thursday's 26-15 loss to the Bills but was able to return to the game. An MRI and an X-ray didn't reveal any structural damage, so he should have good odds to play Week 14 in Chicago, though another Thursday game (Dec. 5) means he won't have any extra time to rest. The Cowboys will release their initial Week 14 practice report Monday afternoon.