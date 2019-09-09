Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Big haul in Week 1 win
Cooper caught six of nine targets for 106 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.
The Dallas passing game exploded to begin the season, and while seven different players caught passes from Dak Prescott and four different receivers were on the end of TD tosses, it was Cooper who led the group in targets. The former Raider didn't seem to be bothered by his lingering plantar fasciitis, and if new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore keeps pushing the pace through the air, Cooper could wind up easily topping the career-high 83 catches and 1,153 yards he produced in 2016.
