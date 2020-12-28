Cooper caught four of six targets for 121 yards in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles.

The Cowboys' passing game re-discovered its early-season form, and as a result Cooper posted his best yardage total since Week 4 while tying Michael Gallup for the team lead on the afternoon, just one week after he managed a miserable three scrimmage yards against the 49ers. Cooper's now topped 1,000 receiving yards for the third straight season and the fifth time in his career, and he's 117 yards shy of setting a new career high heading into Week 17's clash with the Giants, as both teams remain alive in the hunt for the NFC East title.