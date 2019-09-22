Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Catches two TD passes
Cooper caught six of seven targets for 88 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 31-6 win over the Dolphins.
Cooper caught a five-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and later helped his team pull away with a 19-yard score in the third. Despite receiving attention from Xavien Howard on the day, he still led the team in targets, catches, and yards as he found the end zone for the third and fourth times in three games. Cooper has also piled up 238 yards to this point and will look to add to his numbers in a favorable matchup on the road against the Saints next Sunday.
