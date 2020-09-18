Cooper (foot) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

A bruised foot caused Cooper to be a limited practice participant Thursday, but he never appeared in serious danger of missing the Week 2 contest. He was on the injury report last week with a a hamstring injury and ended up catching 10 of 14 targets for 81 yards in a 20-17 loss to the Rams. Cooper's next opponent, Atlanta, allowed Russell Wilson to throw for 322 yards and four TDs in a 38-25 loss last week.