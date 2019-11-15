Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Cleared for Sunday
Cooper (knee/ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game in Detroit, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
A thigh bruise in Week 6 forced Cooper out of a loss to the Jets after just three snaps, but he's otherwise been able to play at a high level while battling a variety of physical ailments. His presence at practice Thursday and Friday suggests he'll be fine for his usual workload come Sunday, potentially drawing a shadow matchup with Lions cornerback Darius Slay.
