Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Cleared to play

Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Jets, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Fellow wide receiver Randall Cobb (back/hip) is listed as questionable, shaping up as a game-time decision after a pair of missed practices to close out the week. Cooper was a limited participant Wednesday through Friday, so he should be fine for his usual workload Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories