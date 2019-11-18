Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Continues battling knee injury

Cooper is "still fighting through" his knee injury and played only 55 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Besides the Week 6 game against the Jets in which he played only three snaps, Sunday's snap percentage was Cooper's lowest of the season. The 25-year-old didn't have an injury designation for the game but was clearly impacted by it early in the contest, leading to the rotational workload. Cooper's status should receive additional updates once the Cowboys return to practice Wednesday, but Sunday's game against the Patriots would be a tough matchup even if fully healthy.