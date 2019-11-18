Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Continues battling knee injury
Cooper is "still fighting through" his knee injury and played only 55 percent of offensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Lions, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Besides the Week 6 game against the Jets in which he played only three snaps, Sunday's snap percentage was Cooper's lowest of the season. The 25-year-old didn't have an injury designation for the game but was clearly impacted by it early in the contest, leading to the rotational workload. Cooper's status should receive additional updates once the Cowboys return to practice Wednesday, but Sunday's game against the Patriots would be a tough matchup even if fully healthy.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Fights through injuries vs. Lions•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Says he's fine to play•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Officially sits out practice•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Still bothered by knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...