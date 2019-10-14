Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Day-to-day

When asked Monday about Cooper's status for a Week 7 game against the Eagles, coach Jason Garrett replied, "(I) don't really know. He has the contusion on his thigh, which obviously bothered him yesterday. ... We'll take his situation day by day," Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Given that Garrett didn't really get into specifics, what Cooper is able to do once the Cowboys return to practice Wednesday will be telling. If he's limited or out this weekend, added snaps alongside Michael Gallup would be available for Tavon Austin and Cedrick Wilson.