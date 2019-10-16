Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Dealing with a pair of injuries
Cooper didn't practice Wednesday due to ankle and quadriceps injuries, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
A bruised thigh was to blame for Cooper's exit from this past Sunday's loss to the Jets, but it appears the Cowboys are going with the health concerns that he dealt with last week on this week's injury reports. After that game, coach Jason Garrett said the team will take Cooper's situation "day by day," per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. Consequently, Cooper's status will be monitored closely as the week goes on to get a sense of his Week 7 availability.
