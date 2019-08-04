Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Dealing with bruised heel
Cooper exited Saturday's practice with a bruised heel, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Cooper was able to leave the field without any assistance, so the injury doesn't appear to be a serious concern. The Cowboys are likely to remain cautious with the 25-year-old so early in training camp.
