Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team is trying to sign Cooper to a contract extension, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The focus has shifted from Demarcus Lawrence to Cooper and Dak Prescott, with Ezekiel Elliott also a candidate to cash in before Week 1. Cooper will celebrate his 25th birthday in June and currently is scheduled to play out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. His career production doesn't quite justify a price tag in the same range as Mike Evans and Odell Beckham, but Cooper can point to his impressive performance after joining the Cowboys midway through 2018. He had 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine regular-season games, then added 171 yards and another score in two playoff contests.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...