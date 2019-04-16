Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said the team is trying to sign Cooper to a contract extension, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The focus has shifted from Demarcus Lawrence to Cooper and Dak Prescott, with Ezekiel Elliott also a candidate to cash in before Week 1. Cooper will celebrate his 25th birthday in June and currently is scheduled to play out 2019 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. His career production doesn't quite justify a price tag in the same range as Mike Evans and Odell Beckham, but Cooper can point to his impressive performance after joining the Cowboys midway through 2018. He had 725 receiving yards and six touchdowns in nine regular-season games, then added 171 yards and another score in two playoff contests.