Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Does little with big volume
Cooper caught four of 12 targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Eagles.
Dak Prescott had little success trying to stretch the field, and as a result Cooper came away with his second straight poor performance. It's the first time this season he's failed to turn double-digit targets into at least eight catches or 85 yards, but the volume does offer hope for a rebound in Week 17's must-win game against Washington.
