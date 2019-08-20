Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Downplays foot issue
Cooper, who indicated that he is dealing with "a form of plantar fasciitis," hopes to practice by the end of the week, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.
Cooper, who hasn't practiced since Aug. 6, added that the issue has improved over the last few weeks. He's still unlikely to play in any preseason games, however, with an eye toward being ready to go in Week 1. Moreover, based on his previous experience (while at college, and then as an NFL rookie in 2015) of having played through similar foot woes, the wideout doesn't appear overly concerned about his current issue. "I'm not worried about it at all, because I know if it does linger, it doesn't matter," Cooper said. "I had 1,000 yards when I played on plantar fasciitis before."
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Preseason Risers and Fallers
Ben Gretch lists five risers and five fallers in his rankings based on what we've seen so far...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Carson rising
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football tiers: Winston elite
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Undercover Mock: Going with Gurley
What should a team that takes Todd Gurley in early Round 2 look like? Dave Richard bucks his...
-
The ultimate boom-or-bust team
Players like Ezekiel Elliott, Antonio Brown, and Melvin Gordon provide drafters with interesting...