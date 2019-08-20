Cooper, who indicated that he is dealing with "a form of plantar fasciitis," hopes to practice by the end of the week, ESPN's Todd Archer reports.

Cooper, who hasn't practiced since Aug. 6, added that the issue has improved over the last few weeks. He's still unlikely to play in any preseason games, however, with an eye toward being ready to go in Week 1. Moreover, based on his previous experience (while at college, and then as an NFL rookie in 2015) of having played through similar foot woes, the wideout doesn't appear overly concerned about his current issue. "I'm not worried about it at all, because I know if it does linger, it doesn't matter," Cooper said. "I had 1,000 yards when I played on plantar fasciitis before."