Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Escapes with bad bruise
Cooper was diagnosed Sunday with a thigh bruise, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
While often painful, the injury doesn't typically require a long-term absence, so Cooper could try to make it back for Week 7 against the Eagles on Sunday night. Listed on the practice report with ankle and quad injuries last week, Cooper was removed from Sunday's 24-22 loss to the Jets in the first quarter, finishing with one catch for three yards on three snaps. His absence freed up extra work for Tavon Austin (93 percent snap share) and Cedrick Wilson (61 percent), with the two players combining for 10 catches and 110 yards on 12 targets.
