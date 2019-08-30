Cooper (plantar fasciitis) is expected back at practice next week as the Cowboys prepare for a Week 1 matchup against the Giants, the team's official website reports.

Speaking after Thursday's final preseason game, owner/GM Jerry Jones said he anticipated Cooper, as well as Tyron Smith (back) and Zack Martin (back), would be able to practice in the leadup to the regular season opener. Jones also said he isn't concerned about the rhythm of the offense after Cooper missed the entire preseason dealing with his foot issue. "I don't see it impacting us at all," Jones said. "I'm just glad that he's got his health in place that it is relative to his foot." With Ezekiel Elliott's holdout looking more and more likely to extend past Week 1, Cooper and the Dallas passing attack could end up being a larger part of the game plan than expected against New York.