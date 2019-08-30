Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected back at practice next week
Cooper (plantar fasciitis) is expected back at practice next week as the Cowboys prepare for a Week 1 matchup against the Giants, the team's official website reports.
Speaking after Thursday's final preseason game, owner/GM Jerry Jones said he anticipated Cooper, as well as Tyron Smith (back) and Zack Martin (back), would be able to practice in the leadup to the regular season opener. Jones also said he isn't concerned about the rhythm of the offense after Cooper missed the entire preseason dealing with his foot issue. "I don't see it impacting us at all," Jones said. "I'm just glad that he's got his health in place that it is relative to his foot." With Ezekiel Elliott's holdout looking more and more likely to extend past Week 1, Cooper and the Dallas passing attack could end up being a larger part of the game plan than expected against New York.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: On track to play Week 1•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Says he can play with injury•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Downplays foot issue•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: No practice Tuesday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Dealing with muscular injury•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: May not practice until next week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Get Shepard
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...