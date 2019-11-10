Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected to play Sunday
Both Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Adam Schefter of ESPN report that Cooper (knee, ankle) is expected to play Sunday night against the Vikings.
That supports a previous report by Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News that the "expectation remains that (Cooper will) start" Sunday's contest. Ideally, those who roster Cooper -- who is dealing with a bruised knee -- would have a contingency plan in place in case the unexpected occurs, but the signs point to him being a go for his team's 8:20 ET kickoff Sunday night.
