Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected to practice Friday

Cooper (quad/ankle) is expected to practice Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Cooper did not practice the previous two days, but it appears he will get some work at the Cowboys' final session of the week. Cooper said Thursday he was not sure if he would be able to play Sunday against the Eagles, but Hill, per a source, relays that Cooper is on track to suit up if he avoids a setback in practice. Cooper's official status for Sunday will be revealed when the Cowboys release their final injury report.

