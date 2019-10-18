Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expected to practice Friday
Cooper (quad/ankle) is expected to practice Friday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Cooper did not practice the previous two days, but it appears he will get some work at the Cowboys' final session of the week. Cooper said Thursday he was not sure if he would be able to play Sunday against the Eagles, but Hill, per a source, relays that Cooper is on track to suit up if he avoids a setback in practice. Cooper's official status for Sunday will be revealed when the Cowboys release their final injury report.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Between bye weeks and injuries, we've got massive holes all over the wide receiver position...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 7 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 7 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 7.
-
Instant reaction: Mahomes injury hurts
Patrick Mahomes went down with what could be a serious knee injury during the first half of...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...