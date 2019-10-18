Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Expects to play

Cooper (quadriceps) was encouraged after Friday's practice and expects to play Sunday night against the Eagles, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cooper presumably was a limited participant and now figures to get a 'questionable' designation on the final injury report. His optimism meshes with a Friday morning report from Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, who was told by a source that the wide receiver is on track to play. Heading into a crucial NFC East matchup on the heels of three consecutive losses, the Cowboys will do everything possible to get Cooper on the field Sunday night. That said, he may still be treated as a game-time decision ahead of the 8:20 p.m. EST kickoff.