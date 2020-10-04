Cooper caught 12 of 16 targets for 134 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

Cooper was thrown to early and often as his team dug itself in a hole yet again, managing his highest yardage total since Week 10 of last season. He made a beautiful 20-yard touchdown grab on fourth down in the second quarter for his first score of the season, which is perhaps the only complaint his fantasy managers could really have at this point. Cooper is on pace for over 1,600 yards on the season and could thrive again in next Sunday's favorable matchup with the Giants.