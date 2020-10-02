Cooper was banged up earlier this season but says he now feels 100 percent healthy, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It almost goes without saying given that he's averaging 89 yards per game. Cooper still hasn't found the end zone, but the touchdowns should eventually start flowing, as he's the far and away target leader (35) in an offense that leads the league in yardage and ranks eighth in points scored. Cooper's Week 4 matchup appears favorable, with Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (groin) listed as questionable after unsuccessfully attempting to play through the same injury last week. The other starting corner, Greedy Williams (shoulder), has already been ruled out.