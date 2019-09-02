Cooper (heel) -- who practiced Monday for the first time in about a month -- indicated afterward that he feels ready to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Giants, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. "I didn't do everything, but I think I did enough," Cooper noted after Monday's session.

Additionally, Cooper indicated that the form of plantar fasciitis he is currently dealing with is different than what he experienced while at college with Alabama and during his rookie year in the NFL. "What I had before was worse than this and I was able to play on that," Cooper said Monday. "The plantar fasciitis I had before would really kind of bother me when I was directly cutting on that foot, but this one doesn't." Though the wideout's words are encouraging and set the stage for him to play this weekend, Cooper's situation will still be one to monitor out of the gate and we expect him to be an injury-report regular, at least during the early stages of the 2019 campaign.