Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Fights through injuries vs. Lions

Cooper (knee/ankle) caught three of eight targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.

Although Cooper entered the game without an injury designation, he came up grimacing after an early reception and appeared to be limited throughout the rest of the game. He still made some nice plays opposite star cornerback Darius Slay, but he mainly served as a decoy while Randall Cobb and Michael Gallup combined for 263 receiving yards. Cooper has managed to fight tough various injuries all season, and although he continues to find his way into the lineup, his production stands to suffer if he can't move past his health concerns. Next Sunday's matchup against a tough Patriots defense will be challenging regardless of Cooper's health, but injury limitations could certainly reduce his upside even more.