Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Fights through injuries vs. Lions
Cooper (knee/ankle) caught three of eight targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 35-27 win over the Lions.
Although Cooper entered the game without an injury designation, he came up grimacing after an early reception and appeared to be limited throughout the rest of the game. He still made some nice plays opposite star cornerback Darius Slay, but he mainly served as a decoy while Randall Cobb and Michael Gallup combined for 263 receiving yards. Cooper has managed to fight tough various injuries all season, and although he continues to find his way into the lineup, his production stands to suffer if he can't move past his health concerns. Next Sunday's matchup against a tough Patriots defense will be challenging regardless of Cooper's health, but injury limitations could certainly reduce his upside even more.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Cleared for Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Says he's fine to play•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Officially sits out practice•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Still bothered by knee•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Showcases elite playmaking ability•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 QB Preview: Brissett back
Jacoby Brissett is back for the Colts and Heath Cummings says he's a top-12 quarterback this...