Cooper caught four of five targets for 44 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 31-21 win over Washington.

Cooper didn't see his typical share of targets and didn't make many plays downfield as he finished averaging 11.0 yards per catch. However, he hauled in all but one of the passes thrown his way and scored a 10-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to help his team pull away. Cooper's usage could fluctuate a bit this season due to the balanced approach taken by the Dallas offense, but he is still the top target for an impressive Dak Prescott and has two scores through as many games. He will look to continue his productive play next Sunday at home against a terrible Dolphins team.