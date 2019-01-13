Cooper caught six of nine targets for 65 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 30-22 loss to the Rams.

Cooper broke free for a 29-yard catch and scamper for a touchdown in the first quarter, but he spent the rest of the contest dealing with Rams top corner Aqib Talib along with additional safety help. The extra attention allowed fellow wideout Michael Gallup to go off for 119 yards, but it resulted in Cooper posting a stat line that may have left DFS owners wanting a bit more considering some of the big totals he has posted since coming to Dallas. Either way, it looks like the 24-year-old will be the focal point of the Cowboys' passing attack in 2019.