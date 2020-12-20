Cooper caught two of three targets for 10 yards and carried twice for minus-seven yards during Sunday's 41-33 win over the 49ers.

Cooper had found the end zone in three straight games but struggled in this one as he faced tight coverage from the respectable San Francisco secondary, which held him to a pair of five-yard receptions. The team tried to get him involved as a rusher, but a four-yard gain followed by an 11-yard loss actually subtracted from his scrimmage yards on the day. While this was a poor performance, it was actually Cooper's second-worst of the season after his one-catch effort against the Eagles in Week 8. He will try to get back on track against the aforementioned division foe next Sunday.