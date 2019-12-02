Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Full practice participant
Cooper (knee) practiced without limitations Monday, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
Coach Jason Garrett expressed optimism that Cooper would be ready for Thursday's matchup against the Bears, and Monday's practice report confirms that notion. Cooper appeared back to normal in the Thanksgiving Day game against the Bills before injuring his knee in the fourth quarter, but additional tests found no structural damage. The fifth-year wide receiver will look to continue his trajectory after an eight-catch, 85-yard performance against the Bills in Thursday's tilt versus the Bears' ninth-ranked pass defense (222.2 passing yards allowed per game).
