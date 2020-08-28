Cooper took part in individual drills Friday but had his workload in team drills managed, David Helman & Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.

With a five-year, $100 million contract extension in his pocket, Cooper's spot as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver is extremely secure, and the team isn't going to wear him out in camp. Look for him to get a fairly heavy snap count in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, one of the few game-like situations the team will be involved in before Week 1.