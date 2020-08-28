Cooper took part in individual drills Friday but had his workload in team drills managed, David Helman & Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com reports.
With a five-year, $100 million contract extension in his pocket, Cooper's spot as the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver is extremely secure, and the team isn't going to wear him out in camp. Look for him to get a fairly heavy snap count in Sunday's intrasquad scrimmage, one of the few game-like situations the team will be involved in before Week 1.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Set for more slot routes•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Nearing huge deal with Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Preparing for free agency•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Reiterates desire to stay in Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Hopes to re-sign with Cowboys•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts together big contract year•