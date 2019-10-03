Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Gets 'full' tag Thursday
Cooper (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Cooper upped his practice reps from Wednesday's limited showing, clearing up his health along the way. On Sunday, he'll look to take advantage of a Packers defense that has allowed an NFL-high 16.5 yards per catch to wide receivers this season
