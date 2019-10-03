Play

Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Gets 'full' tag Thursday

Cooper (ankle) was listed as a full participant on Thursday's injury report, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Cooper upped his practice reps from Wednesday's limited showing, clearing up his health along the way. On Sunday, he'll look to take advantage of a Packers defense that has allowed an NFL-high 16.5 yards per catch to wide receivers this season

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
  • aaron-rodgers-khalil-mack-bears-packers.png

    PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • josh-gordon-patriots.jpg

    Non-PPR Cheat Sheet

    Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...

  • t-y-hilton-1400.jpg

    WR Preview: Vikes in trouble

    Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...