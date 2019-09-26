Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Gets good news from MRI

The precautionary MRI that Cooper underwent Wednesday for his right ankle injury returned negative, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

While the MRI offers assurance that the ankle injury Cooper picked up in practice a day ago isn't significant, the wideout is still set for nothing more than limited work Thursday if he's cleared for on-field activity, per Machota. That being said, coach Jason Garrett remains optimistic Cooper will be ready to go by the time Sunday's game against the Saints arrives, according to Ed Werder of ESPN. Whether Cooper carries an injury designation into the weekend will be determined based on what he's able to do at the team's final practice of the week Friday.