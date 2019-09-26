Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Gets good news from MRI
The precautionary MRI that Cooper underwent Wednesday for his right ankle injury returned negative, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
While the MRI offers assurance that the ankle injury Cooper picked up in practice a day ago isn't significant, the wideout is still set for nothing more than limited work Thursday if he's cleared for on-field activity, per Machota. That being said, coach Jason Garrett remains optimistic Cooper will be ready to go by the time Sunday's game against the Saints arrives, according to Ed Werder of ESPN. Whether Cooper carries an injury designation into the weekend will be determined based on what he's able to do at the team's final practice of the week Friday.
More News
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Limited by ankle injury•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Has MRI on ankle•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Catches two TD passes•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Finds end zone against Washington•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Puts in full showing Wednesday•
-
Cowboys' Amari Cooper: Big haul in Week 1 win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 QB Preview: Sit Wentz?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 4 including...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Gordon ends holdout, returns
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch get you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Turnaround coming
It's been a tough stretch for Jared Goff, but if he's ever going to turn things around, it...