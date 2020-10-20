Cooper secured seven of 10 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 38-10 loss to the Cardinals on Monday night.

Cooper was busy early and late, leading to a team-leading yardage total and the only touchdown of the night for the Cowboys with 2:48 remaining. The 26-year-old was at least able to bounce back from a season-worst 2-23 line in Week 5 against the Giants, and Cooper has now found the end zone twice in the last three games after being blanked in the touchdown column during the first three contests of the campaign. He'll look to carry over the momentum into a Week 7 divisional road matchup against the Washington Football Team.